Wakefield confirm Lino capture

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Mason Lino.

The halfback joins the club on a three-year deal from NRL side Newcastle Knights.

Lino, 26, played five times for the Knights in 2020 and has represented Samoa.

He arrives as the answer to Chris Chester’s search for a halfback, a key priority for the club during the off-season.

“I’m very excited,” he said.

“I’ve been following the team and I can’t wait to get over and get to work. It felt like it was a really good move for me to come over and hopefully I can make a big contribution to the team.

“I hope I can provide some consistent and good performances in 2021 and beyond. I’ve learnt plenty in the NRL, from players I’ve played with and people I’ve worked with, so hopefully I can use that to my advantage and help the team.

“Super League was always something I wanted to have a crack at and it was a goal to come over. Hopefully it will be a good experience for me and I’m most excited about playing some consistent football for Wakefield.”

Chester added: “Mason will be a real key signing for us as we approach 2021.

“He is a real tough competitor and will guide us around the park, whilst also possessing an impressive kicking game and some quick feet.

“I know from speaking to Mason that he’s super keen to come over and start work. I’ve also spoken to Justin Morgan and Blake Green in Australia about Mason and they couldn’t speak highly enough of him.”