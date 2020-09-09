Wakefield have another positive Covid case as youngster prepare to grasp chance

Wakefield Trinity have reported another Covid-19 case.

Coach Chris Chester confirmed another player has tested positive, resulting in nine players in total being stood down ahead of Thursday’s game with Hull FC.

“It’s tough for every team and every side has had some difficulties over the last three or four weeks,” he said.

“We’ve certainly had our fair share these last two weeks.

“We’ve got nine players stood down and two important members of our medical staff. We picked up a couple (of positive tests) from the Catalans game and had another one during the week so we’ve had to stand down a few players for certain reasons.”

As a result, Chester will hand opportunities to a number of his young players, including Connor Bailey, Yusuf Aydin and Titus Gwaze, while Ben Jones-Bishop will return from illness.

“It’s certainly a good opportunity for me to look at those guys and see how they cope with the demands of the training day in day out and matchday,” Chester said.

“He’s been there or thereabouts the last couple of weeks, he’s a player I really admire, has worked really hard on his game and been exceptional for under 19s for a couple of seasons.

“It’s a good opportunity to see how Connor goes and I’m excited to see how Yusuf and Titus go as well.

“I think both teams have put out very young squads, probably Hull FC’s are a bit different to our reasons. It’s a great opportunity for those young kids and it is up to the kids now to really shine and I think the main thing is just doing their job to their best of the ability, not to try to overplay and try to impress too much, they’ve impressed in training hence why they’re being picked in the team.

“It’s great, I’ve said it many a time, with the young players in Crofty, Connor Bailey and Yusuf, it’s probably the best crop of youngster we’ve had since Tom breaking through, Max Jowitt and Jordy Crowther all those years ago.

“I’m excited to seeing them play against men and see how they’re developing physically.”