Wakefield product signs first professional contract

Wakefield Trinity have handed youngster Harry Bowes a three-year professional contract.

A versatile playmaker, Bowes impressed in the club’s scholarship and will make the step up once lockdown is over.

The former Shaw Cross Sharks amateur said: “I’ve worked really hard to give myself a chance so it’s great to sign and I’m really happy.

“I’m really excited to get back into it and see all the lads again. It’s been strange to go from training every day with the lads, to having to train on your own. I’m just really looking forward to ripping in and working hard when we’re back.”

Head coach Chris Chester added: “Harry is a young kid with a really good work ethic.

“He’s a player with a great attitude and he’s certainly had some big games for the Reserves and Academy. Harry has impressed me now for a good eighteen months.

“I’m looking forward to finally working with him and I think we’ll see a different player next year once he’s had a full off-season with the first team.”