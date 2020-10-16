Wakefield ready for a clear-out as Chester prepares to move on players

Chris Chester is ready to bring the axe down on his squad after their latest Super League defeat.

Trinity lost 48-6 to Super League champions St Helens, condemning Trinity to a tenth straight defeat.

Wakefield have registered just five wins in their last twenty-nine Super League games; London Broncos were relegated last year having won ten in the same number of games.

Chester is ready to have a clear-out of his squad in an attempt to overcome their dreadful run of form.

“It’s a simple fix; you bring in better quality players,” Chester said.

“That’s what I and Michael (Carter) and the rest of the coaches will be doing tomorrow. There are players who have played tonight off-contract, and there are players who played under contract who could find themselves under a lot of pressure.

“We have got to go for more quality over quantity. That’s simple; that’s why we’re looking for a top-class half and a top-class outside back. It sounds simple but it’s also a difficult fix; a lot is to do with budget but the performance tonight wasn’t good enough. The performance of us as staff wasn’t good enough. It was unacceptable.

“There are some players on contract that need to be a little bit worried. We’re all fighting for our jobs. If there had been relegation we’d have been in a real fight. I’d like to think not, but I think some players were relieved and have put their cues in the rack since that announcement. That’s the disappointing part for us. We showed in parts last week that we can compete.”

An overhaul won’t be cheap, especially if Trinity plan to move on players under contract.

“This is what we’ll be discussing over the next couple of days,” Chester added.

“We had a recruitment meeting which we have pushed forward to tomorrow morning and we’re going to have to make some tough calls and see where that takes us.

“On the flip side there are eight, nine or ten guys who bust a gut for us week in, week out. Other guys are letting their mates down and that’s not acceptable, that’s got to change.”