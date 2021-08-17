Wakefield sign Lineham and Hood while duo agree new deals

WAKEFIELD have confirmed the signings of Warrington winger Tom Lineham and Leigh hooker Liam Hood for next season.

And England international centre Reece Lyne has penned a new contract until 2025 and versatile forward Brad Walker until 2022.

Lineham, above, and Hood, below, will join Lee Gaskell as new arrivals at Trinity, with the Huddersfield utility back having agreed a two-year deal.

Leeds-born England Knights international Lineham, 28, has agreed a contract until 2024 after spending the last six years at Warrington, whom he joined from Hull.

The former York player, who has more than 150 career tries, helped the Wolves win the Challenge Cup against St Helens in 2019.

He also featured in the 2018 final defeat by Catalans in 2018 and played in the Grand Finals of 2016 and 2018, both won by Wigan.

Bradford-born Hood, 29, who has signed a contract through to 2023, has been a consistent performer in a struggling Leigh side this season.

He has been with the Centurions since 2019, when he stared a second spell at the club after a short stint with Widnes.

Hood began his career at Leeds, making five first-team appearances and having loans at Dewsbury and Hunslet before joining Salford for the 2015 campaign.

A four-game spell at Swinton preceded his first period at Leigh from 2016-18.

Lyne, 28, joined Wakefield from home-city club Hull in 2012 and has topped 200 appearances and 50 tries for the club.

Barrow-born Walker, 23, joined from Widnes ahead of last season.

