Wakefield ‘sign’ Samoa halfback

Wakefield Trinity have completed the signing of halfback Mason Lino, according to reports in Australia.

League Express revealed on Sunday that Wakefield had set their sights on the Samoa international after a move for Sam Williams broke down.

Now, the Newcastle Herald reports that Lino has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract with the Super League club ahead of the 2021 season.

It brings an end to Chris Chester’s search for a halfback, with the club prioritising a new playmaker to partner captain Jacob Miller following the departure of Danny Brough to Bradford.

Lino, who played five times in the NRL this year, has also represented Samoa three times.

He started his NRL career with the New Zealand Warriors, playing 17 games over four seasons before joining the Knights in 2019, making 12 appearances in his first season with the club.