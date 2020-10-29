Wakefield conjure up third straight win

Wakefield Trinity recorded their third consecutive victory as they defeated Leeds Rhinos 30-6.

Trinity, who are unbeaten since suggestions of a player revolt, had lost ten games on the bounce.

But a stunning turnaround hit new heights as they defeated their West Yorkshire rivals after a fine first-half display.

Chris Chester’s side were 20-0 up at half-time after a Max Jowitt hat-trick and a David Fifita try.

Ash Handley provided hope of a fightback for the Rhinos, who were without four players due to Covid stand-downs.

But Innes Senior scored two late tries to secure a superb victory that moves their win percentage to 29.4%.