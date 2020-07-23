Wakefield Trinity complete Tony Gigot deal

Wakefield Trinity have completed the signing of Tony Gigot on a deal until the end of 2021.

The French fullback, a Lance Todd Trophy winner in 2018, was a free agent after leaving Toronto.

But he has joined Wakey on a deal until the end of next season, with the club’s interest first revealed in League Express.

He will be in contention to play for the club when the season restarts.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he said.

“I received a call from my manager and he said Wakefield would like to speak to me, so I spoke with Chris and Michael and it’s a great club to come to.

“It’s been a long break for me and I’m just happy to get a chance to be back on the field and helping Wakefield Trinity.”

Chris Chester added: “To be honest, I’m over the moon because he’s a player that I have admired over the last few years.

“I tried to sign him when I was at Hull KR and when we found out he was going to be available again we jumped at the chance.

“I can’t thank the club enough for making the deal happen.”