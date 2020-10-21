Wakefield Trinity suffer more positive Covid-19 cases

Wakefield have been stung by Covid-19 again after four employees tested positive for the virus.

Three players and a member of the backroom staff have tested positive, with another player and staff member stood down through track and trace.

However, the game will go ahead despite multiple cases similar to Wigan.

TotalRL understands that Wigan were shut down due to the number of positive cases and an unclear path of transmission through the club. Meanwhile, Wakefield’s cases can be traced back to one source.

“We were made aware last night, players are isolating now for ten days as is the one member of staff and we’ve had to stand two extra people down, one player and one member of staff.

“It’s another kick in the teeth but we’ve got those guys back that have missed the last couple of weeks after the effects of the last Catalans trip. You take away the four we’ve mentioned but we’re looking pretty fit and healthy.

“We think it’s (the cases) stemmed from the Catalans game and slowly gone around the club but again, it’s all guesswork. We’re really strict with what we do here. It’s just disappointing for those guys that have had to stand down again. Two players that have had to stand down three times in six or seven weeks. Got to feel for those guys really going through it. We should get a couple of those guys back before the end of the year.”

Chester also confirmed that Josh Wood’s season appeared to be over after suffering a suspected fracture in his neck, while Joe Westerman was unavailable due to a knee injury.