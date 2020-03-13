Wakefield withstand tough Bradford opposition

Bradford began the game firing on all cylinders, with this attitude eventually paying dividends, as Jordan Lilley broke through a tackle to score. Rowan Milnes converted, giving John Kear’s Bulls a well-deserved lead.

Joe Westerman equalised for the Super League outfit, after his handling skills with ball in-hand allowed him to race towards the line – Brough converted.

Jacob Miller slotted over a one-pointer on the stroke of half-time to ensure Trinity went into the sheds ahead.

HT: Wakefield 7-6 Bradford

Rowan Milnes’ individual efforts re-gained Bradford’s lead, as two conversions and a four-pointer put his side into a strong seven-point lead.

However, Wakefield’s Super League stature reigned supreme in this contest, with Alex Walker and Reece Lyne contributing towards a narrow four-point victory.

FT: Wakefield 17-14 Bradford

Wakefield: Walker, Tupou, Lyne, Atkins, Johnstone, Miller, Brough, Arona, K. Wood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Westerman; Subs: Fifita, King, Green, J. Wood

Bradford: Pickersgill, Foggin-Johnston, Dawson-Jones, Oakes, Brown, Milnes, Lilley, England, Flanagan, Crossley, Rooks, Gallagher, Hallas; Subs: Nzoungou, Doyle, Hodgson, Scurr

A full match report from this fixture, including images, will be available in Monday’s League Express.