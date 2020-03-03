Walker absent for Leeds’ clash with Toronto

Leeds Rhinos will be without Jack Walker for Thursday’s clash with Toronto.

The fullback limped off with a foot injury during last week’s victory over Warrington and the Rhinos are waiting to learn the severity of the injury.

He is replaced by Liam Sutcliffe in what is the only change to Richard Agar’s squad, with Sutcliffe returning from a knee injury.

Leeds Rhinos: Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Rob Lui, Luke Gale, Ava Seumanufagai, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Callum McLelland, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Alex Sutcliffe, Tom Holroyd, Joe Greenwood.