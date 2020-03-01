Wardle reaping benefits of hard work

Joe Wardle insists he has given no consideration to his future despite being off-contract at the end of the season.

The backrower has started the season in fine form with Huddersfield, playing a key role in the Giants’ start to the season.

He is currently in his second spell with the club, though technically on loan, with his contract actually being with Castleford.

But with that deal up at the end of the year, Wardle insists his focus is staying on the field after two injury-hit seasons.

“I’m not thinking about it,” he said.

“I’ve set a goal to play as many games as I can this year. Over the last few years I’ve had a few niggles that have annoyed me.

“This pre-season I’ve worked really hard on getting fit and my skin folds down. I’ve really sorted myself out and I want to see what happens from there.

“It’s one of the most unpredictable sports you can play, but hopefully if I sort my end out the footy gods will look after me and keep me on the pitch.”

Wardle’s performances have caught the eye early on in the campaign, with his defence a particular stand-out.

“It helps when the team is going good,” he said.

“I think we’ve started outstandingly well.

“Defence is the part of the game I love to do. To be honest, we’ve looked at that as a team. We want to be known as the best defensive team in Super League.

“We’re on the right track, but we have to be consistent with it. The bonus here is we’ve got a lot of experienced blokes that know this, so we’re reiterating that we have to keep doing all these things that we’ve done so far. We have to keep ourselves grounded, chase the goal the next week and the week after.”