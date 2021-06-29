Warrington agree new deal with Walker

WARRINGTON hooker Danny Walker has agreed a contract extension to cover next year.

The 22-year-old, who joined his hometown club from Widnes in 2019, has made 38 appearances, scoring six tries.

Walker, who played for Warrington sides Crosfields and Rylands as a junior, said: “I’m made up to have signed a new deal.

“It’s been a really enjoyable last three years. There’s been plenty of ups and downs but now I’m looking forward to hopefully plenty more ups.

“I just want to keep building game by game and see where the future takes me. I want to get as many minutes as possible and keep trying to impress every time I get out there while enjoying my rugby, which is the main thing.

“I come down to the stadium with 4,000 fans at the minute and I probably know half of them! It means a lot to represent my hometown club and it was something I always wanted to do. Next year will be my fourth year of doing that so it’s exciting times ahead.”

Warrington coach Steve Price added: “It’s exciting news to re-sign Danny. He’s a local junior who I know loves representing his hometown club.

“Ever since joining his performances and attitude have been first class and it’s been great to see his game develop.

“He adds great value to the playing group and is a tough guy to go with it. He’s been in some really good form of late and there’s plenty more to come from him.”