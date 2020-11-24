Warrington confirm signing of England Knights forward

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of London Broncos forward Rob Butler.

As first revealed by League Express, the England Knights forward has joined the Super League club, signing a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old made his international debut last year in the Knights’ victory over Jamaica, which came off the back of playing an integral role for London Broncos during the 2019 Super League season.

Butler has made 40 appearances for the club, but will now join former Broncos team-mate Matt Davis at the club next season.

“I’m buzzing to finally be able to announce the move. It’s a great opportunity to join a club like Warrington. I’m really looking forward to it and excited to get going.

“I want to be real physical. I want to step up and be the man who comes in and does big hits and plays hard. I’m ready to make my mark.”

“My time at London, and that year in Super League, really gave me my chance to be ready for this.

“Warrington is a club at the top fighting for silverware year in year out and that’s what I want to be a part of and where I want to be.”