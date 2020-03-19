Warrington forward Cooper signs new two-year deal

Warrington forward Mike Cooper has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 31-year-old academy product is in his second spell with the club, making 226 appearances for Wire so far.

A key performer in last year’s Challenge Cup winning seasons, Cooper is celebrating his testimonial year with the club and is currently in his fourth season with the club during his second spell, having gone to the NRL with St George Illawarra.

Head coach Steve Price said: “It’s good to be able to extend the contract of another of our core senior players. I’ve had a good working relationship with Mike for a long time now. He has been one of our form forwards for the last couple of seasons.

“You know what you get from Mike each week; he has been really consistent in his performances and I’m ecstatic for him to re-sign at the club he loves. Being a local junior he loves the town and everyone involved.”

Cooper added: “I am delighted to have agreed my new contract. As a local player having grown up with the club, it means that bit more to me every time I pull on our colours. It is an honour to be celebrating my testimonial this year too as Warrington Wolves has been a big part of my life from day one, and the support of the fans has been invaluable.

“I am still enjoying my Rugby League and it means a lot to me to be part of such a family orientated club. I can’t wait to be a part of the Wire family for another two years, and I still feel I have a lot to offer on and off the field out in the community.”