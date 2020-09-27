Warrington utility set for extended stay – but two Wolves offered out

Warrington Wolves utility Matt Davis has signed a new deal with the club.

League Express understands the former London Broncos star has signed a new two-year contract with the Wolves.

Davis, 24, joined the club ahead of the 2019 season and has gone on to make 26 appearances since.

He featured in their recent Challenge Cup quarter-final win over St Helens and scored for the club against Catalans on Friday.

Able to play at hooker, second-row or loose forward, he was a member of the matchday squad that won the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley last year.

Ben Currie and Jason Clark have also signed a new deal with the Wolves though there has yet to be official confirmation.

Davis made his professional debut for the Broncos as a teenager in 2015 and went on to play over 60 games for the club.

He joined Warrington after helping London earn promotion to Super League.

Meanwhile, the future of two other Warrington forwards appears slightly less clear.

Sitaleki Akauola and Leilani Latu have both been offered to other clubs in recent weeks.

Akauola has mysteriously been absent for over a month and now it’s emerged that rival clubs have been notified of his availability.

The same can be said of Latu who, despite joining the club just several months ago, has barely played since his arrival from the Gold Coast Titans.

His only appearance pre-lockdown came for the club’s dual-registration partner, Widnes, and there have apparently been concerns within the club about his fitness levels.

He made a try-scoring debut for the club earlier this month against Hull, but hasn’t played since head coach Steve Price was able to select the forwards who were stood down due to Covid-19 protocols.

With London Broncos and England Knights prop Rob Butler on his way to the club next year, competition for places is set to intensify and the Wolves appear keen to offload.