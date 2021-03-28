Warrington won’t rush Inglis

Warrington Wolves Chief Executive Karl Fitzpatrick says the Wolves won’t rush Greg Inglis in his return to Rugby League and will remain cautious over when he finally makes his Super League debut.

Inglis, who has spent the past two years out of the sport, missed Warrington’s round one clash with Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

The Australian has been training with the Wolves for the past three months after arriving in the UK at the turn of the year.

Fitzpatrick said Warrington have not a set a specific date for when the man nicknamed ‘GI’ will made his first Super League appearance.

“It might not be against Leigh next week, it might not be the weekend after in the Cup,” Fitzpatrick admitted.

“We’re not going to rush Greg.”

Inglis last played in the NRL early in the 2019 season.

His final years in the Australian competition were hampered by knee and shoulder injuries.

The outside back broke into the NRL in 2005 with Melbourne Storm and won two Grand Finals with the Storm and one with South Sydney. The 34-year-old made 265 NRL appearances in total, along with 32 games for Queensland in State of Origin and 39 Tests for the Kangaroos.

“He’s working extremely hard and putting a lot of volume into his legs,” said Wolves coach Steve Price.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that he is right and we keep him healthy.

“People have got to realise that he has been out of the game for quite some time and he’s doing all he can to get back on the field as quickly as he can. When he will play I’m not quite sure.”

