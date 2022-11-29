What these 12 former Super League and Championship grounds look like today including Wigan Warriors and Hull FC’s old venues

SINCE the beginning of the summer era, a number of Super League, Championship and League One sides have undergone dramatic transformations in terms of their homes.

From the dilapidated old terraces to the proximity of supporters to the pitch, long gone are some of the most traditional venues in rugby league history, replaced with brand spanking new stadia.

Traipsing through the archives, it has been interesting to note the completely different eras from the past two decades and the movement to more modern times.

Here are 12 of the ‘forgotten’ older grounds.

Knowsley Road, St Helens (last game: 2010)

The Boulevard, Hull (last game: 2002)

Central Park, Wigan (last game, 1999)

Fartown, Huddersfield (last game, 1992)

Old Craven Park, Hull KR (last game, 1989)

Wilderspool Stadium, Warrington (last game, 2003)

Hilton Park, Leigh (last game, 2008)

The Willows, Salford (last game, 2011)

Thrum Hall, Halifax (last game: 1998)

Old Crown Flatt, Dewsbury (last game, 1991)

Station Road, Swinton (last game, 1992)

Naughton Park, Widnes (last game, 1995)