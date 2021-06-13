What’s inside League Express – Mon 14th June 2021

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1, plus the Women’s Super League and the NRL.

News from across the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on the toll the revised Super League fixture list for the remainder of the season is likely to take on players.

Garry Schofield reveals how impressed he was by the New South Wales State of Origin team last Wednesday and ponders if anyone can beat Australia.

Gareth Walker looks at what Toulouse Olympique are undergoing to keep their promotion dream alive.

Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes feature focuses on one of the all-time greats of the women’s game, Gemma Walsh.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30 pm on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition at from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop