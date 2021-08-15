What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 16 Aug

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1, plus Australia’s NRL.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler looks at the winners and losers of the World Cup postponement.

Garry Schofield has some words of advice for Wakefield Trinity, following the departure of their coach Chris Chester.

Gareth Walker looks into North Wales’ home move to Colwyn Bay with Andy Mousdale.

Coverage of all the action from the Women’s Super League and the National Conference League.

A report from the Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup Final.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Eddie Hemmings, the voice of Super League.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition at from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop