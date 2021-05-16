What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 17th May issue?

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from all the weekend’s Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1 games, plus Women’s Super League and NRL.

News from every Super League, Championship and League 1 club.

Editor Martyn Sadler discusses the possibility of the World Cup being cancelled due to a new Covid variant.

Garry Schofield thinks a change of coach may be necessary for Wigan to maintain their winning ways while also adding a bit of flair and excitement to their game.

Gareth Walker speaks to James Webster about Championship supporters being back in stadiums.

Our latest Rugby League Hero is St Helens and Leigh legend Tony Barrow.

We take a look back 50 years ago, when Alex Murphy’s Leigh won the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

An interview with Toulouse Olympique star Johnathan Ford as the French club aims for promotion.

Phil Hodgson has news of a surprise candidate to become the next Chairman of BARLA.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

Plus much more, as always.

