What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 26th July 2021

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1, plus the Women’s Super League and Australia’s NRL.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

RFL Chairman Simon Johnson gives his view on the bombshell news from down under that Australia and New Zealand will not send teams to the World Cup later this year.

Editor Martyn Sadler questions the decision by Australia and New Zealand not to take part in the World Cup and argues that the international game has to be seen to be bigger than any of its competing nations.

Garry Schofield has some critical words for those on both sides of the argument over nations withdrawing from the World Cup and wants the tournament postponed until 2022.

Gareth Walker hears the secrets behind Coventry Bears impressive 2021 season so far.

Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Tim Sheens, the multiple Australian Grand Final winner and World Cup champion coach.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition at from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop