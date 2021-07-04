What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 5th July 2021

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League (*), Championship and League 1, plus the Women’s Super League and Australia’s NRL.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler questions whether the World Cup can go ahead as planned this year, and also reflects on the career of Leeds legend John Holmes as the club pays tribute to their greatest star.

Garry Schofield reflects on some recent criticisms of the way Rugby League is being run.

Gareth Walker sees first hand the value of attracting young supporters to grounds.

Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our Rugby League Heroes Q & A features the Saint who shone for Wigan: Gary Connolly.

Plus much more, as always.

(*) Due to the late Sunday night kick off the St Helens v Wigan Warriors match report appears in the digital edition only this week.

