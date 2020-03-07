Whitley at the double as Catalans beat Salford

Catalans Dragons were too strong for a spirited Salford Red Devils today at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, winning 30-14 with the help of two first-half tries from Matt Whitley, even though Salford winger Ken Sio replicated the feat in the second half.

The Dragons took the lead after eight minutes through a Micky McIlorum try, with James Maloney adding the goal and then a penalty soon afterwards.

The Dragons extended their lead to 18-0 at half-time, thanks to two tries from Whitley, with Maloney converting the second one.

The Red Devils looked to stage a fightback when Niall Evalds touched down early in the second half for a try goaled by Tui Lolohea and their chances were improved further when Sam Tomkins was shown a yellow card for an infringement in the tackle.

And they were in again on 52 minutes, cleverly exploiting the extra man for Sio to touch down, although Lolohea this time couldn’t add the goal.

Maloney steadied the Catalans’ nerves when he kicked a penalty for a high tackle on Tomkins to make it 20-10.

But Sio scored his second on 66 minutes to reduce the gap to six points, although again the try wasn’t converted.

But from that point the Dragons finished the game with a flourish, with tries to Fouad Yaha and Lewis Tierney, with Maloney converting the second to stretch the scoreline to 30-14.

Catalans: S Tomkins, Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Jullien, Garcia: Subs: Seguier, Maria, Baitieri, Kasiano.

Tries: McIlorum, Whitley 2, Yaha, Tierney Goals: Maloney 5

Salford: Evalds, Sio, Welham, Kear, Williams, Sarginson, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Roberts, Lannon, Flanagan; Subs: Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Yates.

Tries: Evalds, Sio 2 Goals: Lolohea

A full report with photos from this match will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express