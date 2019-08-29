Who’s on Rugby League Back Chat (29 Aug) ?

Wembley was busy last Saturday hosting not one, but two cup finals. We look back at the superb Challenge Cup performance of the Wolves as they savaged the Saints to take back the trophy to where it was least expected to reside.

And the inaugural final of the 1895 Cup rounded off the day as Sheffield Eagles overturned the Vikings of Widnes in a blazing battle which saw them turn a 12 point deficit into an 36-18 triumph.

Also, life in the fast lane as a player can become life in a wheelchair or worse. We discuss how the The Rugby League Benevolent Fund helps with such tragedies.

Martyn Sadler steers the conversation this week with contributions from Hull KR player Matt Parcell, Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston and Steve Ball from the RFL Benevolent team.

Watch the first broadcast on Thursday 29th Aug, 5pm on Freesports TV.

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by TotalRL.com and broadcast weekly on Freesports TV