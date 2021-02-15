Upfront: The League Express opinion – Mon 15th Feb 2021

Why does Rugby League so often seem to be just one step away from total chaos?

Last week the Executive Chairman of Super League, Robert Elstone, revealed that he was going to leave his post.

That made some people think that he was resigning, with immediate effect.

But that wasn’t so.

It appears that he was giving his notice.

The comical thing was that the majority of Super League directors (one from each Super League club) seemed to be totally unaware of what that notice period is. So two of them were given the responsibility of checking it out.

So now we have to wait to discover whether Robert Elstone will remain in post until his notice period expires, or whether the clubs decide to cut their losses and re-integrate themselves back into the Rugby Football League.

The most likely outcome is that Super League (Europe) Limited and the RFL will create some sort of joint venture company that will appoint a general manager who will be responsible for Super League, but that the line of responsibility will run through the RFL to the RFL board.

Of course that could mean some readjustment of the membership of the RFL board of directors, with one appointed member who would generally represent Super League’s interest on the board, while remaining independent.

The one thing we can’t have, however, after the last three years of ineffective self-government by the Super League clubs, is the clubs calling the shots.

Unfortunately what we have seen in Super League is clubs putting their own short-term interests ahead of the game, while Elstone tried to satisfy their competing demands.

It was always going to be a model that wouldn’t advance the cause of Rugby League or of Super League itself.

The Super League clubs now find themselves owing £750,000 to a merchant banker who introduced a private equity partner whose offer was not supported by all twelve clubs, making it impossible to accept.

And, although there is a broadcasting offer on the table from Sky, it is deemed unsatisfactory by the clubs and they are still trying to negotiate a better deal.

The signs don’t look promising. But the situation is urgent.

The RFL urgently needs to plot a way forward.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.