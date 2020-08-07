Widnes duo join Ottawa – and two more to follow

Ottawa Aces have signed the Chapelhow twins, Jay and Ted, from Widnes Vikings.

The pair become the club’s fourth and fifth signings after arriving from the Championship club.

And TotalRL understands Pat Moran and Sam Wilde will follow in their footsteps in making the move to the League 1 club next year. The Vikings confirmed the departure of all four this morning.

“We are both made up to be signing for Ottawa Aces,” the twins said.

“It’s a chance to be apart of this team from the beginning, and an opportunity that really excites us both. We cannot wait to meet up with the lads and get started! We are both looking forward to going over to Ottawa and meeting all the fans over there.”

Coach Laurent Frayssinous added: “To be able to sign players of James and Ted Chapelhow’s calibre shows everyone how appealing our project is. They will add size, power and strength in the middle of the park for us. They are great people as well, and I can’t wait to start working with them.”