Wigan and Hull KR lose key forwards for Sunday

Wigan will be without Tony Clubb for their game against Hull KR.

The forward has a shoulder injury and has not been risked for the match. He’s replaced by Ben Flower while Joe Burgess is also back in the squad in place of Jake Shorrocks.

Hull Kingston Rovers could welcome back four senior players for their trip to Wigan.

George Lawler, Jordan Abdull, Robbie Mulhern and Harvey Livett are all in contention for the Robins, but they will be without Mitch Garbutt and Ben Crooks for the trip to the Warriors. Ethan Ryan is expected to make his debut in place of Crooks.

Warriors: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings.

Robins: Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Abdull, Mulhern, Livett, Hadley, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Harrison, Ryan, Keyes, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Mudoti, Brierley.