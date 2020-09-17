Wigan complete Brad Singleton capture

Wigan Warriors have completed the signing of Brad Singleton on a three-year deal.

The Cumbrian joins the club from Toronto Wolfpack and will link up with the club immediately to see out the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old, a two-time Super League champion with Leeds, joined Toronto ahead of the current campaign.

Injury restricted him to just four appearances but he has now joined the Warriors on a deal until the end of 2023.

Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: “With the end of season deadline fast approaching next week, we have taken the opportunity to strengthen the squad for the final and most difficult third of the season.

“It’s fair to say that Brad has been on our radar for many years. We have long admired his uncompromising style and have always felt that he was a Wigan style of forward.

“The opportunity presented itself due to the unfortunate circumstances at Toronto. Brad has been training alone so the intensity of his training won’t be where it needs to be yet, so the priority is to integrate him into our squad early next week and build up his workload.

“From my conversations with Brad, I was incredibly impressed with his manner, his intelligence and his desire to win more trophies. He already has an impressive CV with trophy wins under his belt and we expect a second spike with more trophies to follow. I think he will be a quality addition to our pack and a great mentor for some of our younger guys.

Singleton added “It’s a pleasure to be here. Things didn’t go as planned with Toronto so there was a case where I needed to look for another club and with Wigan interested, I was ready to sign.

“I’ve been around Super League for a quite a long time now and I’ve always envied the way this camp played rugby. They’ve got massive history and the badge weighs more with responsibility.

“There are performances expected from a certain type of Wigan player and I hope I can do that justice.

“I’m champing at the bit and I’m ready to give my all for this Club. My main aim is to compliment this group and earn the respect of the lads.”