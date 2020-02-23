Wigan go second after a comfortable victory over Hull FC

Wigan went second in Super League after a stern victory over Hull FC

The Warriors had two major boosts in their ranks, with Dom Manfredi playing for the first time since April and Sam Powell returning after his concussion in Round One, while Hull made three changes including Josh Griffin’s inclusion at centre.

It took just five minutes for Wigan to cross, as Hastings set off Liam Farrell on a break, before providing Bevan French in support. Hardaker converted, and kicked an additional penalty moments later.

Hull did hit back on the 25th minute, with Adam Swift intercepting a Bevan French pass inside his own ten metres and racing away to score under the posts. Similarly, Sneyd converted and kicked off a penalty six minutes later.

Prior to half-time, there were some ugly scenes at the DW. Liam Farrell took offence to Houghton preventing a play-the-ball, causing a scuffle between the majority of the players on the field. Farrell and Josh Griffin were both sin-binned, with Hardaker kicking the resultant penalty.

HT: Wigan 10-8 Hull FC

Five minutes after the interval, Dom Manfredi scored on his return, after weaving inbetween two Hull defenders. Hardaker missed his first conversion of the afternoon.

The Warriors took control with 20 remaining, as Jackson Hastings scampered over from dummy-half, with Hardaker adding the two.

Harry Smith caused Jamie Shaul to make an error on his own in-goal line, allowing Willie Isa to pick up the scraps.

Hull did claw one back in the closing stages, with Josh Griffin breaking through a tough Wigan defence to score, but Sneyd’s failed conversion kept a three-score deficit.

Wigan: French, Manfredi, Hardaker, Bibby, Marshall, Leuluai, Hastings, Clubb, Powell, Partington, Farrell, Isa, Smithies; Subs: Bullock, Byrne, Clark, Smith

Hull FC: Shaul, Swift, Griffin, Fonua, Faraimo, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Sao, Lane, Jones, Fash; Subs: Ellis, Matongo, Bowden, Johnstone