Wigan lose two… but gain one for Hull KR clash

Dan Sarginson will return to action in Wigan’s game with Hull KR.

The Salford-bound centre has missed the last two weeks with a back problem but has been named in the squad to face the Robins.

He comes into the squad along with Liam Byrne, who replace Joe Greenwood and Sean O’Loughlin respectively.

The Warriors were dealt a blow earlier this week after O’Loughlin was ruled out for four weeks with an achilles injury, while Greenwood has a concussion.

Meanwhile, Tony Smith has made just one change to his Hull KR squad, with Jimmy Keinhorst coming in for Tommy Lee.

Warriors: Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Robins: Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Murray, Livett, Johnson, Parcell.