Wigan Warriors make historic signing with first ever British Asian joining Super League club on professional terms

WIGAN WARRIORS have made a historic signing with the first-ever British Asian to join the Super League club on professional terms.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Hamza Butt has earned a burgeoning reputation as a powerful centre and goal kicker, having signed for Wigan initially at scholarship level aged 15.

Now, Butt has signed professional terms at the DW Stadium after also dabbling in the 15-man code with Burnley RUFC as well as football with Blackburn Rovers.

Hamza told the Lancashire Telegraph: “My parents wholehearted dedication in supporting, encouraging and motivating me has totally inspired and influenced my rugby league aspirations.”

Noushad Butt, Hamza’s father, said: “Hamza appreciates the fantastic opportunity that has been given him.

“However, we all realise this is just the first step on a huge ladder, and we will be there to support Hamza in every possible way.”

