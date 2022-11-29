Wigan Warriors set for ‘unbelievable news’ that will be ‘great’ for Super League and the sport, according to agent

WIGAN Warriors are reportedly set to announce ‘unbelievable news’ according to leading rugby league agent Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK.

In his latest episode of the Full Eighty Minutes podcast on Show Me The Money Rugby League TV, Harrison described how the potential news will be huge for the game of rugby league in general.

“There’s some good news coming out, I can’t say what,” Harrison said on Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast.

“Wigan have some unbelievable news for the game coming out of their club.

“That’s a nice one to come, it will be a great for the game. Great news.”

It remains to be seen what that news could entail, but there have been inklings lately of a potential move for rugby union star Owen Farrell, whose time in the 15-man code has been fruitful to say the least.

The Wigan-born playmaker has won three Six Nations Championships with England as well as five Premiership titles with Saracens.

His father Andy and uncle Sean O’Loughlin are considered two of the very best players to ever grace Super League, and England rugby league star Sam Tomkins had previously said that Owen would be even better.

“I think Owen would be the best player in Super League every single year, he is that good. He is the best rugby league player in the past ten years and he’s never played a game,” Tomkins said on The Big Jim Show.

“If you had to design a rugby league player, if you got all the best rugby league brains in the world and came up with a player, it would be Owen Farrell without a doubt.

“I think he is tough, resilient, he’s very smart and reads the game very well. He can kick and he can pass and if you run into him he will smash you.”