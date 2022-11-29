Wigan Warriors set for ‘unbelievable news’ that will be ‘great’ for Super League and the sport, according to agent

WIGAN Warriors are reportedly set to announce ‘unbelievable news’ according to leading rugby league agent Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK.
In his latest episode of the Full Eighty Minutes podcast on Show Me The Money Rugby League TV, Harrison described how the potential news will be huge for the game of rugby league in general.
“There’s some good news coming out, I can’t say what,” Harrison said on Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast.
“Wigan have some unbelievable news for the game coming out of their club.
“That’s a nice one to come, it will be a great for the game. Great news.”
It remains to be seen what that news could entail, but there have been inklings lately of a potential move for rugby union star Owen Farrell, whose time in the 15-man code has been fruitful to say the least.