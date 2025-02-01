Wigan Warriors star Jai Field opens up on future ahead of 2025 Super League season

WIGAN WARRIORS star is “not too sure” where his future lies beyond the 2025 Super League season.

The Australian speedster is out of contract at the end of the year, with Field lighting up the northern hemisphere since his move from the Parramatta Eels ahead oft he 2021 season.

Since then, the 27-year-old has registered 45 tries in 76 appearances and has formed a formidable partnership with fellow Aussie Bevan French.

However, with Field’s deal running out this year, he is unsure what is in store for him beyond that.

“I’m not too sure really – I’ve only got this year left and then we’ll see what happens after that but I’m open to anything,” Field told NRL.com.

“If something came up to go home you’d obviously think about it but… you’d be leaving here as well, which is a great club. You’ve got to weigh things up when the time comes, I guess.”

Of course, with Wigan the defending champions, Field knows that every Super League side will now be gunning for them.

“We’ve had the same squad now for three or four years so we have that continuity already. It makes it easier. You come back and you just jump straight into where you left off.

“The previous years we were the ones who were chasing after it. This year people are going to be coming after us, the top teams. Everyone wants to knock you off so you get the best version of everyone, every time you play them. Everyone wants to test themselves against us.”