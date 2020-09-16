Wigan Warriors tie down Ethan Havard

Wigan Warriors have tied down young forward Ethan Havard to a new two-year contract.

The 19-year-old has become a regular for the Warriors this season and has been rewarded with a new deal.

His retention is a key piece of business for the Warriors. The teenager had been commanding interest from several clubs, including NRL giants Melbourne Storm.

But he has now put pen to paper on a new contract and the club’s executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Ethan has proved in recent weeks that he has a very bright future in front of him. He is more than holding his own in Wigan’s first-team squad and has shown maturity beyond his years.

“He is a very confident, calm and composed individual who has a clear direction of where he is going in the game. We look forward to watching his career develop.”

Bulgarian-born Havard said: “I’m buzzing. This is where I want to be, and this is where I want to play. I’m enjoying my rugby; I like my teammates and I love coming into training every day. I felt like I’ve found my feet by learning off all the players in the group.”