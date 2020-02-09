Wigan youngster deflated after Castleford defeat

After making his first-team debut for Wigan in September last year against Catalans Dragons – in which he scored a try in a 46-12 hammering – Harry Smith was looking forward to his second appearance in Warriors colours

It came in Wigan’s 16-12 defeat to the Tigers on Friday night, a result which Smith was understandably unhappy with, after he partnered Jackson Hastings at halfback, with Thomas Leuluai having moved to hooker for the absent Sam Powell.

Smith, who played 16 games for Swinton in 2019, admits that his second Super League appearance, and first in Wigan’s starting lineup, was an anti-climax.

“We weren’t good enough for most of the game; we were out-enthused and out-tackled, which is something we pride ourselves on. It just wasn’t good enough,” said Smith, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday.

“It’s always nice to get game time under your belt, especially having come through the Wigan system. I want to make my family proud and hopefully I can do that if I keep getting some game time under my belt. But tonight wasn’t the way I wanted things to go.

“Credit to Cas (Castleford), they were the better team, but I thought we could beat them if we played our normal game.”

Smith was selected for the England Knights against Jamaica in October last year, playing in the halves, and he wants to replicate that selection in 2020.

“It was a fantastic experience and hopefully if I can play like I have done for the Academy in recent years then I can experience that again. But I have to play well for Wigan first if I get in the team.”

Smith hopes that the defeat to Castleford will help spur the Warriors on for Thursday night’s clash against Toronto at the DW Stadium.

“We trained well during the week, but on the day we just didn’t play how we know we can,” he added.

“Perhaps it was a reality check for us, but we must improve in the next few weeks as the competition is going to be as good as ever this year.”