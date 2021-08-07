Williams home debut delayed, as Warrington clash with Hull FC postponed

The Betfred Super League fixture between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC, scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday August 8), has been postponed under the Covid-19 fixture protocols.

Hull FC have reported a number of positive tests for Covid-19, and the Multiple Cases Group have advised a five-day shutdown from their last training session (Thursday) until another round of testing next Tuesday (August 10), forcing the postponement of the Warrington match.

It means that George Williams, who made his debut for Warrington at Leeds last Sunday, will have his home debut delayed.

The postponed fixture will be added to the list for possible rearrangement, although the Betfred Super League table is to be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

The Championship match between Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles, which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, had already been postponed for similar reasons.