Wolfpack decision draws closer after resubmission

Toronto Wolfpack are set to speak to the Super League board next week as a decision on their future draws nearer.

Sources across Super League have told League Express they have invited the Wolfpack’s new ownership group an opportunity to speak to the other Super League club owners on November 2nd.

The Wolfpack submitted their revised application on Friday after the competition had given them a four-week extension.

As part of their application, Toronto have, as they have always said they would, requested a full share of the income from the Sky broadcasting deal.

It’s also believed the Wolfpack have agreed to a two-point penalty for their withdrawal from this year’s competition.

When contacted by League Express, the club’s UK General Manager Martin Vickers said: “It’s a refreshed proposal by the Wolf Grooming ownership group.

“The proposal does reflect constructive feedback the ownership group have received from Super League and club owners. It has significant input from our financial advisors, and a response around Covid 2021 contingency plans and what Toronto Wolfpack and Canada bring to Super League. There will be some strong content in those areas.

“We believe it’s a very strong submission and we believe we’ll get a fair hearing.”

A club statement added: “The Wolfpack are confident that the club will receive a fair hearing from the Super League Board, and the club is extremely grateful for the extra time they allowed for the submission.

“We feel the new submission demonstrates that under new ownership the Wolfpack can be a strong collaborative member of the Super League team, and add real value to the game as a whole.”

