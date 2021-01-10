Wolfpack players nearing a deal

Toronto Wolfpack players are closing in on a settlement to recover their unpaid wages.

Dialogue between the former Wolfpack owner David Argyle and the GMB Union is set to take place on Tuesday, with an agreement thought to be nearing a conclusion.

Following Toronto’s permanent exclusion from the 2021 Super League season in November, Argyle is believed to have made a commitment to ensure that the club’s former players did receive some of the money they are owed.

Wolfpack players who were under contract for the current season have now gone eight months without pay. Though details have yet to be agreed and continue to be negotiated, it’s thought players will be compensated for the majority of what they were owed to the end of the season based on pay cuts players agreed to following the start of the Covid pandemic.

Any settlement will be based on the approval and recommendation of the Union.

Most of the Wolfpack’s Super League squad have now secured contracts for the 2021 season, though in many instances, on less lucrative deals than what they’d signed for with the Canadian club. Tom Olbison, Josh McCrone, Chase Stanley and Sonny Bill Williams are the only players without clubs for the forthcoming season.

