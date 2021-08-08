Wolves snap up Harrison

Warrington Wolves have dipped into the Championship as they continue their preparations for next season under Daryl Powell by signing Featherstone forward James Harrison.

The 25-year-old, who is the son of former Great Britain international and Salford coach Karl Harrison, started his career at Batley.

The Malta international, who made four appearances on loan to Leeds last year following the abandonment of the Championship campaign, has been in bright form for promotion-chasing Rovers, and recently helped them win the 1895 Cup by beating York at Wembley, where he scored a try.

Prop Harrison, who joined Featherstone in 2019, has agreed a two-year contract with Warrington amid reported interest from a string of Super League clubs.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Super League player, so to get the chance at a club like Warrington is a dream come true,” said Harrison.

“I definitely feel I’m ready and the time is right to make this next step up in my career. I consider myself a real hardworking player and I back myself to play big minutes.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans. It’s a massive stadium at the Halliwell Jones and I’m looking forward to playing there. I’m really excited for what’s to come.”

Harrison is the second Featherstone player to earn a move into the top flight after fellow forward and Ireland international Frankie Halton agreed a two-year deal to join Hull KR next year.

Meanwhile, Warrington’s Australian halfback Blake Austin is to join Leeds next season on a one-year contract.

Wolves coach Steve Price has been fined £3,000 (with £2,000 suspended for twelve months) and will undertake a learning disability awareness in sport training session after being adjudged to have breached the game’s operational rules.

An independent tribunal found Price to have used unacceptable language during an interview with Sky following his team’s June 24 Super League clash with Leigh, contravening the RFL’s ‘Respect’ policy and bringing the game into disrepute.

Sunday’s Super League clash at home to Hull was postponed due to Covid issues at the Black and Whites. The Wolves go to Wakefield this Sunday.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.