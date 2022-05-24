Wolves take Kyle Amor on loan

Warrington Wolves have signed Kyle Amor from St Helens for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Amor, who has played in four Grand Finals and has made more than 300 career appearances to date, will be eligible to make his debut for the Wire next Friday night at The Halliwell Jones Stadium against Leeds Rhinos. He will wear shirt number 32.

“We have been looking to strengthen our front-row options after allowing Rob Butler to leave for Wakefield and I believe Kyle is a quality signing for us midway through the season,” said Warrington coach Daryl Powell, who has also signed Wests Tigers prop Thomas Mikaele recently for the remainder of this season and two more years.

“He will add depth and experience to our squad and I also expect key leadership skills to come from his time at St Helens.

“I’m looking for us to really grow over the second half of the season and Kyle has a perfect opportunity to support us in doing that.”

Speaking on the loan move, Kyle Amor said: “To get back playing is a big thing for me.

“I wasn’t perhaps getting enough game time as I would have liked to at Saints and when I got a phone call from Warrington about the opportunity and I could feel myself getting excited again.

“The Halliwell Jones Stadium has always been one of my favourite places to play at. When I’ve played here for Saints the place has been bouncing. It’ll be great to get out there now, earn the respect of the Warrington fans and feel the buzz around the place.

“There’s an opportunity to get into that top six and then who know what can happen from there. It’s about a game at a time starting next week against Leeds. It’s up to us now to kick on and fulfil that potential. It’s a challenge and something I’m looking forward to.”