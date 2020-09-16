Woolford leaves Huddersfield

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford has left the club with immediate effect.

It was announced earlier this week that the Australian was to depart at the end of the current season, but that has been brought forward after a meeting with club managing director Richard Thewlis.

Woolford’s sssistant Luke Robinson will now assume immediate charge of all first team matters, assisted by Kim Williams with Andy Kelly as Football Manager.

“Simon and I caught up today regarding the position and we both agreed this is best for both parties,” said Thewlis.

“I would like to pay tribute to Simon for his professionalism and realisation of the situation once it was known he wasn’t seeking an extension and everyone here wishes him and his family every success in the future.

“He returns to Australia after just over two years experience here as Head Coach and am sure will have many suitors down under for his services.”

The new coaching line up now have just 24 hours to prepare for their first game in charge as the Giants take on Wakefield Trinity at 3pm on Thursday.