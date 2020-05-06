Workington Town legend doing his part to raise funds

The UK has endeared to one Captain Tom during the current pandemonium caused by COVID-19, and clearly his impact has inspired many to follow in his footsteps.

78-year-old Workington Town backroom staff member Jimmy Woolaghan has joined the fundraising front, as he is set to walk a circuit around the town five days a week.

Woolaghan, who has been involved with the club for over four decades in coaching capacities and various off-field roles, is hoping to rise funds from the club with his venture.

His daughter, Vicky Macdonald, wrote on his efforts: “I am so proud to be writing this, my 78-year-old Dad and Town legend Jimmy Woolaghan would like to support the fundraising for his beloved Workington Town.

“He is going to walk 5 in every 7 mornings, a daily distance of 3.5 miles. Dad has served at his beloved home of Derwent Park for 41 years, not just for the first-team, but he has assisted with the A Team and Academy set-ups and has also been fitness trainer, Buffer’s caddy, kitman, water carrier, masseuse and A. N Other (unnamed player).

“On one occasion, he even played for the away team to make up the numbers and got his nose broke in a tackle by his own teammate, Joe Sullivan. His love for the game is unquestionable.”