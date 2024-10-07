World Club Challenge thrown into jeopardy as Super League Grand Final aims for seven-year high

SUPER LEAGUE officials are confident of attracting the largest Grand Final crowd since at least the 2017 season when Wigan face Hull KR at Old Trafford this Saturday.

With the Robins making their first ever appearance in the Grand Final, their fans immediately snapped up their initial allocation of 10,000 tickets and they have now been allocated more tickets in additional areas of the ground to satisfy their demand.

Last year’s decider between Wigan and Catalans attracted a crowd of 58,137, but the last time the attendance exceeded 70,000 was in 2017, when 72,827 turned out to see Leeds Rhinos defeat Castleford Tigers 24-6.

Wigan supporters are likely to be outnumbered on Saturday but they will go into the game as strong favourites after hammering their neighbours Leigh Leopards 38-0 on Saturday at The Brick Community Stadium.

Victory on Saturday would mean they had won all four trophies available to them this season – World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title – but their coach Matty Peet is anticipating another strong performance.

“It’s going to be a pleasure to be involved off the back of what has been a flagship weekend for Super League which is credit to hard work at a lot of clubs,” said Peet.

“Next week can be a real celebration of not just Wigan and Hull KR, but the competition.”

Meanwhile York Valkyrie won the Women’s Super League Grand Final on Sunday, defeating their hosts St Helens 18-8 to retain their title in front of 4,830, while in Australia Penrith Panthers defeated Melbourne Storm 14-6 at Accor Stadium in Sydney, while Sydney Roosters won the NRLW Grand Final, defeating Cronulla 32-28.

The success of Penrith means that if Wigan win the Grand Final on Saturday, the World Club Challenge will not take place next year, with both sides set to play in Las Vegas, although if Hull KR win, they would be expected to travel to Australia to play the Panthers.

