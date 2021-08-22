Yates targeted by NRL clubs

Two NRL clubs want to take Huddersfield’s highly-rated forward Luke Yates back to Australia.

The former Newcastle Knights player signed a two-year deal with the Giants ahead of this season to link up with his former Salford coach Ian Watson.

But Huddersfield face a battle to keep hold of the 26-year-old, who was originally brought to the UK by London Broncos in 2019.

Watson confirmed to League Express that there is interest from Down Under, saying: “It’s what I’ve heard, but Luke is happy here.”

Yates is a key player at Huddersfield and the club would be loathe to see him leave, especially with that remaining year on his contract.

Huddersfield paid a substantial transfer fee to Salford to sign him, and would likely demand a fee to let him go.

Yates caught the eye during London’s season in Super League and made the second most tackles in the competition that year.

After the Broncos’ relegation, he joined Salford and helped them reach the Challenge Cup final, where they lost to Leeds.

This year he has been rewarded for his strong form with selection in the Combined Nations All Stars side, who beat England in June.

Yates came through Newcastle’s various grades, representing New South Wales at Under-20s level in State of Origin in 2015 before debuting in the NRL two years later.

He made 25 NRL appearances for the Knights.

He played for Huddersfield in Thursday’s 18-12 Super League defeat at Leeds.

