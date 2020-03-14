York City Knights move Challenge Cup game to Featherstone

York City Knights have been forced to move their Coral Challenge Cup Round 5 fixture between scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) against Rochdale Hornets to the Millennium Stadium at Post Office Road, Featherstone.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, the Knights revealed that they had been informed via York City Football Club that the availability of the Bootham Crescent stadium facility has been withdrawn.

“The Knights would like to sincerely apologise to our sponsors and fans of both York and Rochdale, we appreciate the inconvenience that this development may cause, but thank you for your continued support,” said the statement.

“The Knights would also like to place on record our thanks to Andy Mazey & the Rochdale club, the RFL and Featherstone Rovers for their rapid cooperation.”

Kick off remains at 3pm, and ticket prices remain at £15 Adults, £10 Concessions and FREE for Under 16’s.

