York double header moved

Further delays to the new Community Stadium in York has forced the Betfred Super League and Championship double header on Sunday, March 22nd to be moved to an alternative venue in the city.

Cooperation from both clubs and Sky Sports, who are broadcasting both games live, has seen the historic event switched to Bootham Crescent.

The event – that was initially scheduled for the Community Stadium when it was first announced in November last year – will feature the Super League fixture between Toronto Wolfpack and Wakefield Trinity (5.15pm KO), and forms part of a Mothering Sunday Rugby League double header with the Knights also playing the Betfred Championship round 6 fixture against Featherstone Rovers on the same day (2.45pm KO).

The club have been informed via GLL that the builders, Buckingham Group, have failed to provide the information required for the test events to occur. Neither party are willing or able to provide new test event dates at this stage.

A statement from the York club read: “The Knights would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the change in venue.

“We share your disappointment and frustration at this outcome, but rest assured that we will work as hard as possible to make this event a success, and showcase our fantastic City to the world.”