York sign veteran Super League centre

York City Knights have signed Super League centre Ryan Atkins ahead of their 2021 Championship campaign.

Atkins is currently the fifth-highest all-time try scorer in Super League with 186 tries, and has over 300 top-flight appearances for Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

During his time with Warrington, Ryan played in three Challenge Cup finals, which included two triumphs, and two Super League finals.

The 34-year-old also holds eight games of international experience with England, where he scored four tries.

Atkins, currently with Wakefield until the end of the season, is already looking forward to the future and believes the club has potential to make Super League; “With the players we’re recruiting, the facilities we’ve got and the coaches we’ve got, there’s no excuse for us to not be competing at the top.”

“It [newly-refurbished LNER Community Stadium] is next level and it’d only be fitting if we got the club promoted and we were playing Super League there”