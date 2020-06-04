Young Broncos demolished by Sydney

A young Brisbane Broncos side suffered a 59-0 demolition at the hands of a ten-try Sydney Roosters.

With plenty of senior players out, the Broncos couldn’t deal with the experience on show within the Roosters line up.

Five tries flowed from the Roosters in the first half starting with the Morris brothers combining to send over Josh after five minutes. Then the Roosters’ other centre, Joseph Manu got in on the act on the right.

Victory Radley used brute force to notch up try number three before Sydney had the numbers on the right for Angus Crichton to cross.

A quick play-the-ball saw the Roosters add a fifth try through Kyle Flanagan before Luke Keary popped over a field goal, the last kick of the half.

The onslaught continued in the second half. Isaac Liu’s break set up Keary before he turned provider for Lindsay Collins to stride over under the posts.

Angus Crichton added a second try from dummy half before great hands sent Daniel Tupou across the line. Then Josh Morris’ offload sent Keary away to feed Brett Morris for yet another try.

Broncos: Isaako, Oates, Arthars, Boyd, Farnworth, Milford, Croft, Flegler, Paix, Haas, Bullemor, Hopoate, Carrigan; Interchanges: Liu, Ofahengaue, Kennedy, Lodge

Sin bin: Arthars (56) – repeated team offences

Roosters: B Morris, Tupou, J Morris, Manu, Hall, Keary, Flanagan, Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Taukeiaho, Cordner, Crichton, Radley; Interchanges: Collins, Verrills, Liu, Butcher

Tries: J Morris, Manu, Radley, Crichton 2, Flanagan, Keary, Collins, Tupou, B Morris; Goals: Flanagan 9; Field goal: Keary (40)

