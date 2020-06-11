Zak Hardaker announces he will be a father

Zak Hardaker has announced he will be a father, after confirming that his significant other, Elisha, is pregnant.

The Wigan full-back explained in a heartfelt post on Instagram earlier today: ‘Im actually going to be a DAD! It’s mean so much, to me and Elisha. The last 18 month she’s been pregnant twice and twice I thought I was going to be a dad.’

After a few challenging years regarding pregnancies, Hardaker elaborated: ‘She has had a moler pregnancy, which means your body thinks your pregnant but you’ve actually got a build up of abnormal cells. The second time we got to 7 weeks before we found out she had a miscarriage.’

Furthermore, the England International provided some words of wisdom to other families or have experienced, or are currently experiencing, a similar situation to Elisha: ‘It’s a reality that these things happen and if it’s happened to you I feel your pain but that’s not the end.’

It’s been a tough year for everybody so far in lockdown, with the Covid-19 pandemic surrounding the entire world for the past three months, but Zak, like many of us, is focusing on the future, with his child expected to arrive a few days prior to Christmas.